Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red."

The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it serves as an ode to all the good things about the small town life — many of which happen to be the color red.

Hardy begins the song while mid-tempo, heartwarming country instrumentals back him up, and the first "red" memory he mentions is that of a sunrise and sunset on the farm. Wallen joins on the second verse, singing about the red jerseys that can be spotted on any given Friday night in a small town.

The two segue to the chorus, prefacing that they're not singing about politics, but rather the "courthouse bricks," "a crushed bud heavy can fading in the ditch" and other red items that can be found out in the country.

The duo extends the message of the song to the U.S. military and the American flag in the final lines of the verse, singing, "Every shipped off soul that was born to fight for a wind-torn flag, that’s blue and white and red."

"Red" was released on Friday along with the other 16 songs on the half-country, half-rock album. The project also features his duet with Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck," which is currently making its way up the country charts. Additionally, fans can find previously released tracks "Sold Out," "Jack," "Here Lies Country Music," "Truck Bed" and the title track on the project.

Hardy wrote the album with a group of songwriters including Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Jessie Jo Dillon and more, and he says the project perfectly encapsulates his country and rock persona.

“I am extremely excited to have this record out,” Hardy notes in a press release. “I truly believe that this is two years of my best writing and think that it perfectly describes who I am as an artist, having grown up listening to rock 'n roll, but also grown-up country. Thank you to everyone for the support and everybody for working so hard on bringing this record to life. I hope everyone enjoys it."

