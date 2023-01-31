Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here.

The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and two out-of-genre samples. For context, that's three more songs that the deluxe version of Dangerous: The Double Album, released in Jan. 2021.

This matters because each of those writers, plus their publishing and management teams, could potentially have votes for CMA/ACM Awards. Add that personal attachment to unheard-of metrics (i.e. the streaming records Wallen is likely to break) and you find Wallen as a favorite for Album/Entertainer of the Year come May and November.

One Thing at a Time drops March 3

Joey Moi returns to produce most of the album

Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour begins March 15

While promoted as a mix of country, hip-hop and alternative influences, the nucleus of One Thing at a Time is formed by four familiar songwriters: Wallen, Ernest, Ryan Vojtesak and Ashley Gorley. They were all over Dangerous, as well.

Combined, these men make up 40 percent of the writing credits. If you add frequent co-writers John Byron and Blake Pendergrass, that total is more than 50 percent. The other 50 percent is where you'll find something new — out-of-genre collaborations are what's going to stretch Wallen's artistry and commercial appeal this year.

36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time Album:

1. “Born with a Beer in My Hand” (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy) - Unreleased. Surprisingly, Hardy has just three songwriting credits on One Thing at a Time, although he also has a collaboration with Wallen. In October, fans kind of freaked out when Wallen changed his TikTok bio to read "Born With a Beer in My Hand."

2. “Last Night” (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak) - Released on Jan. 30. Hindlin is better known as J Cash, hit songwriter for Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez.

3. “Everything I Love (Wallen, Gorley, Ernest K. Smith, Vojtesak) - Released on Jan. 30. This group of four writers penned four songs on this album, including this '70s country- inspired country gem. Lyrically, they borrow from (and credit) the Allman Brothers Band hit "Midnight Rider" when they sing, "One more silver dollar."

4. “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler) - Unreleased. An Eric Church collaboration seemed inevitable after the veteran wrote a song for Dangerous, brought Wallen on tour with him and was the first to publicly embrace the younger star after he was caught using the N-word two years ago.

5. “Devil Don’t Know” (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis) - Unreleased. This could be a very traditional country song. Stennis co-wrote the smash hit "Til You Can't" for Cody Johnson.

6. “One Thing at a Time” (Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak, Wallen) - Released on Dec. 1, 2022. Songwriter Ryan Vojtesak has written several pop and hip-hop songs for artists like Khalid and Charlie Handsome.

7. “’98 Braves” (Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood) — Unreleased. The Atlanta Braves won one World Series in the 1990s. This wasn't it. Wallen would have been five years old that season, but he'd go on to enjoy a fairly successful high school baseball career.

8. “Ain’t That Some” (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass) — Teased on Dec. 30, 2022. Listen to a clip of "Ain't That Some" right here:

9. “I Wrote the Book” (Wallen, Hardy, Cameron Montgomery) — Released on Jan. 30. Wallen's last album has been certified quadruple-Platinum. Hardy wrote eight songs on an album that launched his artist career.

10. “Tennessee Numbers” (Minton, Pendergrass, Wood) — Unreleased. Not to be confused with "Tennessee Fan," his pro-University of Tennessee song. Wallen included actual Tennessee numbers on his last album: "865" is the area code for Knoxville. Pendergrass co-wrote that song, too.

11. “Hope That’s True” (Wallen, Smith, Vojtesak) — Teased on Nov. 11, 2022. This is one of Wallen's 14 songwriting credits on the album, second only to Vojtesak, who has 15.

12. “Whiskey Friends” (Wallen, Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Smith, Josh Thompson, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. Hoskins is another writer with connections to Khalid. The U.K.-based producer and songwriter usually goes by his last name only.

13. “Sunrise” (Byron, Pendergrass) — Unreleased. Music business nerds will appreciate this fact: Eight of the 20 songwriters (plus producer Joey Moi) listed at Big Loud Publishing (Wallen's publisher) have cuts on One Thing at a Time, which means when you purchase or stream one of those songs, the company eats twice.

14. “Keith Whitley” (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Mullins) — Teased on Jan. 8. Two weeks before sharing a tease of "Keith Whitley" on Instagram, Wallen dropped a short cover of the Country Music Hall of Famer's "Kentucky Bluebird." Bonus fact: Thomas Archer wrote Luke Combs' "Hurricane."

15. “In the Bible” (Feat. Hardy) (Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton) — Unreleased. In Feb. 2021, as he was embroiled in scandal created by using a racist word to send a friend off after a night of drinking, Wallen quoted the Bible in an apology video. The verse was 1 Corinthians 13:11.

16. “You Proof” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak) — Released in July 2022. This radio single spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. That's a record!

17. “Thought You Should Know” (Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert) — Released May 2022. Despite a dynamic mix of sounds and styles, there is very little diversity on this album. Galyon, Lambert, Hillary Lindsey and Jessi Alexander are the only four women with songwriting credits.

18. “F150-50” (Mullins, John Pierce, Stennis) — Unreleased. This is another song likely to lean traditional. We've already mentioned Stennis, but John Pierce is known for songs by Zac Brown Band and Jon Pardi, and Jared Mullins has songs like "Thank God" for Kane Brown and "Homemade" for Jake Owen.

19. “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” (Wallen, Smith, Thompson, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. When Dangerous was released, it sold 74,000 actual copies and accumulated more than 240 million streams during its first week. Those numbers are likely to be destroyed with this new album.

20. “I Deserve a Drink” (Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey) — Unreleased. Devin Dawson and Jacob Durrett are twin brothers.

21. “Wine Into Water” (Bryon, Matt Jenkins, Pendergrass) — Unreleased. Wallen's debut album featured two song titles that mentioned or alluded to alcohol or drinking. There were five on Dangerous and will be six on One Thing at a Time.

22. “Me + All Your Reasons” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak) — Teased on Oct. 29, 2022. If "Me + All Your Reasons" becomes a radio single, it'd follow a trend for Wallen. Seven of his last nine singles have found him trying to get over heartbreak.

23. “Tennessee Fan” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak) — Released Dec. 2022. This University of Tennessee football tribute is actually a love song. Ironically, Wallen is rumored to be dating Megan Moroney, who sings "Tennessee Orange." She's from Georgia, while Wallen sings about an Alabama girl.

24. “Money on Me” (Michael Lotten, Pendergrass, Matt Roy) — Unreleased. Songwriter Matt Roy wrote Chris Janson's No. 1 song "Done."

25. “Thinkin' Bout Me” (Byron, Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. Wallen does a lot of thinkin' on this album. Three songs have "think," "thinkin'" or "thought" in the title. Previously he'd wondered if she was "thinkin' 'bout that boy from East Tennessee" in "7 Summers."

26. “Single Than She Was” (Byron, Ben Johnson, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. Wallen has previously been attached to Paige Lorenze, but they are said to have broken up in early 2022. He has a son with ex-fiancee Katie Smith.

27. “Days That End in Why” (Byron, Pendergrass, Driver Williams) — Released on Dec. 1, 2022. Driver Williams is Eric Church's guitarist, but he's written hits for Church, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and more.

28. “Last Drive Down Main” (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Lotten) — Unreleased. Call this the superstar band member section of the album. Jerry Flowers is Keith Urban's bass player/band leader.

29. “Me to Me” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith Vojtesak) — Unreleased. Wallen has just one lifetime CMA and ACM Award, for New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, respectively.

30. “Don’t Think Jesus” (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, McGill) — Released April 2022. The title is a nod to Waylon Jennings' lyric "I don't think Hank done it that way," but the story seems pulled from Wallen's life, even if he didn't write it. Most assumed this was his ask for forgiveness/song of redemption after a scandal-plagued two years.

31. “180 (Lifestyle)” (Block, Gorley, Holman, Pendergrass, Smith, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. Listen for a sample of Young Thug's "Lifestyle" on this song.

32. “Had It” (Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquiedo, Vajtesak) — Unreleased. Eskeerdo is a Cuban-American rapper with a decade's worth of hitmaking credits. This is another place where Wallen will lean hard into his hip-hop influences.

33. “Cowgirls” (Feat. Ernest) (Block, Gorley, James Maddocks, Smith, Vjjtesak) — Unreleased. Wallen, Hardy and Ernest all started the same way: Writing for other hitmakers as they crafted an artist career. So the question is, who's next? John Byron or Rocky Block could be names to keep an eye on.

34. “Good Girl Gone Missin’” (Wallen, Gorley, Maddocks, Smith, Vojtesak) — Unreleased. James Maddocks is writer No. 47 of 49 listed. Combined they make up 131 writing credits.That matters come awards season, because each writer and his team may potentially have votes to share.

35. “Outlook” (Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde) — Unreleased. Morgan Wallen's sister Ashlyne Wallen sings harmonies on this song. "I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters," he says in a press release. "That’s how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me."

36. “Dying Man” (Johnson, Pendergrass, Thompson) — Unreleased. This is the 83rd song Wallen has released on an album since If I Know Me dropped in 2018.