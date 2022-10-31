Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’

Well, that didn't take long. One week after sharing that he was shifting into "album grind mode," Morgan Wallen is already teasing the fruits of his labor. The singer teased a new unfinished track on social media, with the title "Me + All Your Reasons" in the caption.

"Smoke on my clothes / liquor on my breath / devil on my shoulder / strangers in my bed / pills in my pocket / ashes on the floor / these bad decisions keep on knockin’ on my door / I know you think you left me all alone / I hate to say it you couldn’t be more wrong / got Copenhagen whiskey straight / empty bottle promise breakin’ / by the way I let you down down / I went around came back round / the Sunday morning still asleep / traded angels for my demons / I ain’t lonely since your leaving / I got me and all your reasons / all your reasons...," Wallen sings in what seems to be a breakup song.

It is yet to be determined whether "Me + All Your Reasons" will be included on Wallen's next album, but fans are loving the track already. Nearly half a million liked the video of the clip in just one day, with many singing the song's praises in the comments. Several of Wallen's fellow artists have also chimed in, like Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll.

The "You Proof" singer also posted another song after Tennessee's football team defeated powerhouse Alabama on Oct. 15. It's unclear what the title is, but it's a glimpse into being a Volunteers' fan and facing the Crimson Tide year after year. Wallen fans and Tennessee fans alike are already demanding he release a studio version.

Wallen has yet to reveal any details about his upcoming project, other than the fact that it is in the works. The album has a lot to live up to following his record-breaking Dangerous: The Double Album, which arrived in January 2021.