To whet fans' appetites for what's to come in 2023, Morgan Wallen has dropped a three-song "sampler pack" of new music. But not everything in the mini-project is completely new: In fact, one song, "Tennessee Fan," is a live favorite, and listeners have long been requesting a studio version.

With lyrics like, "Guess the joke's on Alabama, 'cause they lost big this time / I got the No. 1 pick, blonde hair, red lips, brought her over to the other side," the tongue-in-cheek ballad is about a Tennessee Volunteers fan who wins the heart of an Alabama Crimson Tide fan, and ultimately convinces her to switch allegiances. The song has been a big hit for Wallen live, both for fans of his music and Tennessee fans everywhere.

Back in October, the song took on a whole new meaning when the Volunteers brought home a big win against the Crimson Tide — their first victory against the team since 2006.

Naturally, Wallen — who hails from east Tennessee — was on hand to watch the game in Knoxville, Tenn., and afterwards, he popped up at Peyton Manning's Saloon 16 inside the Graduate Knoxville to give a celebratory mini-performance to a sea of orange-clad, euphoric Vols fans.

"Tennessee Fan," then unreleased, was one of three songs he performed that night.

Also included in Wallen's "sampler pack" of songs are "Days That End in Why" and "One Thing at a Time," the latter of which is the title track for the three-song project. It also inspired the name of Wallen's upcoming headlining tour, which he announced on Friday.

The 2023 One Night at a Time Tour will kick off in March and include some international dates, beginning with stops in New Zealand and Australia before taking the singer on a lengthy U.S. leg and a venture into Canada. Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are the mainstay opening acts on the tour, with Hardy and Parker McCollum stepping in for select shows.