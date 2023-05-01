Top 40 Country Songs for May 2023 [Power Rankings]

This monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs follows a transparent formula that amplifies fan opinion. This means some major shakeups among the best songs on the radio.

Last month, a fan poll was added to the bottom of the Top 40 Country Songs list. Readers could score our Top 20 songs on a 1-5 scale, and they did. Thousands of ratings were processed, and it became very clear which songs you love and which you don' really care for.

The fan poll is back and expanded for May. Additionally, beginning this month, our Top 40 Country Songs list will consider these results as one-quarter of the overall ranking, alongside streaming rank, sales rank and country radio airplay rank. Any song that ranks on all four will find its way to the Top 10, with the lowest combined ranking earning the No. 1 spot.

Scroll down to find your favorite song or songs and to see who's moved up the most. As always, this list of Top 40 country songs of May 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback. Country airplay data was published on April 28 and sales and streaming numbers were published on April 24.

New Country Songs for May 2023:

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway" (Highest Debut, No. 14!)

Darius Rucker, "Fires Don't Start Themselves" No. 22

Kelsea Ballerini, "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)" No. 36

Bubbling Under:

Taste of Country Taste of Country loading...

Top 5 Country Songs of May 2023:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — "Last Night" is a great example of how this new Top 40 formula works. Wallen's song is No. 5 airplay, No. 1 streaming and sales and No. 4 on our fan poll. The combined total of 11 is the lowest, thus making this song the No. 1 song of May 2023. — No. 1 Sales and Streaming!

2. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place” — We won't explain all 40 songs, but Zimmerman's "Rock and a Hard Place" goes No. 1 airplay, No. 5 streaming, No. 8 sales and No. 7 on the fan poll for a very respectable 21. — Religiously the Album dropping May 12!

3. Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know" — Wallen has three songs inside the Top 10 of the Top 40 Songs chart for May 2023.

4. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — Wilson's song dipped on streaming charts this month, pushing her ballad down to No. 4 on our list. — Last Month's No. 1 Song!

5. Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" — This duet is the big winner from the first-ever fan poll. Readers chose this song above all others, with "Heart Like a Truck" coming in at No. 2. — No. 1 Fan Favorite!

6. Morgan Wallen, “One Thing at a Time”

7. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

8. Parker McCollum, “Handle on You” — NEW NEVER ENOUGH ALBUM OUT MAY 12!

9. Kane Brown Feat. Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

10. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” — NEW LUCKY ALBUM OUT MAY 5!

11. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

12. Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

13. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancin’ in the Country”

14. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway”

15. Cody Johnson, “Human”

16. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

17. Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

18. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

19. Dan + Shay, “You”

20. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

21. Dierks Bentley, “Gold”

22. Darius Rucker, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

23. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

24. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

25. Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey” — NEW STRAY DOGS ALBUM OUT MAY 5!

26. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

27. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

28. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

29. Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

30. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

31. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

32. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

33. Hailey Wihtters, “Everything She Ain’t”

34. Chris Young, “Looking for You”

35. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

36. Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)”

37. Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

38. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

39. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

40. Brantley Gilbert (Feat. Blake Shelton and Vince Gill), “Heaven by Then”

More Country Top 40: April 2023 | March 2023 | February 2023 | January 2023 | December 2022 | November 2022 | October 2022 | September 2022 | August 2022 | July 2022 | June 2022 | Top 10 Songs of 2022