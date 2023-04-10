Kelsea Ballerini's "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" music video has got all the humor — and suspense — of a blockbuster movie.

The video finds Ballerini dropped into a perfectly-manicured Stepford Wives-esque universe, where women mow the lawn in high heels, gossip at the pool with wine and wide-brimmed hats, and apparently, commit murder on the side. The clip follows the song's theme about unwavering loyalty in female friendships and takes to heart the fan-favorite line about killing one's husband.

The video opens on Ballerini, dressed in colorful 1950s outfit, living the picture-perfect suburban life. There's something sinister going on behind the scenes, however, as the singer is seen preparing duct tape and bleach and sharpening knives in her kitchen. Scenes of Ballerini seemingly chatting with likeminded friends at tea parties turns to conspiring, as the girl group is later seen dragging a body and disposing of the evidence.

As the video continues, Ballerini attempts to get the police off her trail, and it's revealed that the group's latest crime is another in a long line of murders and missing male victims. One scene even finds the singer seemingly committing a violent act in the garden.

In the end, Ballerini and friends don't get away with their crimes, but they're clearly unbothered by their eventual arrest, laughing and singing in the cop car as they're taken to jail.

"If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" was released as the second single from Ballerini's Subject to Change album on December 5, 2022. Ballerini shared an unofficial music video upon release of the song, showing her dressed in similar '50s garb and trying to survive an apocalyptic storm outside.