Ray Stevens has announced his final full run of live shows for 2024, but the country music icon is not stepping entirely out of the public eye. Rather, the 84-year-old entertainer is slowing his live performance schedule way down to focus on recording.

Stevens' six-decade-plus career has yielded him a string of hits that includes "Everything Is Beautiful" and "Misty," as well as signature comedy hits including "The Streak," "Gitarzan," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival" and more.

He opened a popular Nashville nightclub called Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom in 2018, and he has performed there regularly in the years since. But now, Stevens says, he plans to slow his live schedule considerably after he finishes his 2024 concert dates.

“I plan to stop performing regularly at my CabaRay Showroom here in Nashville at the end of 2024,” Stevens says in a statement. “I’ll be going to work every day in my recording studio and maybe I’ll do a few, a very few, shows in some old familiar places."

Stevens emphasizes this does not mark the end of his long career.

“I’m definitely slowing down, but I haven’t come to a complete stop," he says. "Not yet, anyway.”

Stevens is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Christian Music Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Stevens will perform a special Valentine's Day show in 2024, while his final run of regularly scheduled shows will begin on March 16 and run through December. Tickets are available via the CabaRay Showroom website.