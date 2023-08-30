Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is selling his Nashville home. Located in Belle Meade, one of Nashville's most elegant neighborhoods, the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home is currently listed for $8,275,000 via Fridrich & Clark Realty.

The home hit the market on Aug. 4, 2023, with an original asking price of $9 million before dropping to its current $8.2 million price tag on Aug. 17.

4412 Chickering Lane sits on 6.38 secluded acres and showcases stunning features throughout, including a fountain at the front entryway and a massive saltwater pool in the back that includes an LED waterfall. The home, built in 1965, retains much of its mid-century modern charm with its original hardwood flooring, but also includes updated appliances and amenities.

The property also includes a meditation garden and a separate guesthouse where Stevens worked on his songwriting projects.

Stevens is known for hysterical hits including "The Streak" and 'Gitarzan." He showed his softer side with 1970's "Everything Is Beautiful," a song that would go on to win him a Grammy.

Stevens was inducted into the Musician's Hall of Fame in 2022.

PICTURES: See Inside Ray Stevens' Stunning $8.2 Million Nashville Mansion Ray Stevens recently listed his Nashville home, and pictures show the mansion is both luxe and lovely.

