Ray Stevens Lists Stunning $8.2 Million Nashville Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is selling his Nashville home. Located in Belle Meade, one of Nashville's most elegant neighborhoods, the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home is currently listed for $8,275,000 via Fridrich & Clark Realty.
The home hit the market on Aug. 4, 2023, with an original asking price of $9 million before dropping to its current $8.2 million price tag on Aug. 17.
4412 Chickering Lane sits on 6.38 secluded acres and showcases stunning features throughout, including a fountain at the front entryway and a massive saltwater pool in the back that includes an LED waterfall. The home, built in 1965, retains much of its mid-century modern charm with its original hardwood flooring, but also includes updated appliances and amenities.
The property also includes a meditation garden and a separate guesthouse where Stevens worked on his songwriting projects.
Stevens is known for hysterical hits including "The Streak" and 'Gitarzan." He showed his softer side with 1970's "Everything Is Beautiful," a song that would go on to win him a Grammy.
Stevens was inducted into the Musician's Hall of Fame in 2022.