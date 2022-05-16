Reba McEntire is headed back to the small screen. The country superstar and multi-hyphenate has announced that she has joined the cast of ABC crime drama Big Sky as a series regular.

McEntire, who will begin her role when the show's third season airs, plays Sunny Brick, the matriarch of the Brick family. Per Deadline, her character is "a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." She's one of a few new additions to the cast for Season 3, also including Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley and based on The Highway book series by C.J. Box. The plot follows a pair of private detectives who go looking for two sisters who have been kidnapped along a remote Montana highway, and soon uncover a much larger mystery.

McEntire's no stranger to TV roles: In the 2000s, she starred in and executive produced her six-season sitcom, Reba. She's also known for ABC's Malibu Country and has played a recurring character on Young Sheldon and Baby Daddy, with a guest spot on Last Man Standing. McEntire has also acted in more than 10 movies since 1990, with her most recent appearance being in 2021's Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar.

In addition to her many musical pursuits, McEntire has also been developing her entrepreneurial side in recent months. She has announced plans to open her own venue, bar and eatery, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Okla.

