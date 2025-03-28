Reba McEntire Shares Her Harrowing Birth Story

Reba McEntire celebrated her birthday by sharing her birth story. It went pretty well for her, but her mom — if she were still alive — might recall a very different kind of day.

"(Siblings) Alice was 3 and Pake was almost 2 years old," the country singer begins. "Being the rowdy mischievous kids they were, they had Mama so tired that when her water broke in the middle of the night, she changed her nightgown and went back to sleep!"

Would you expect anything less than this kind of toughness from Mama McEntire?

Reba McEntire's Age and Birthday

The Happy's Place star took to Instagram on her birthday, March 28. She's 70 this year, but instead of focusing on her life now, she forwarded a story that was no doubt told to her many times growing up.

Once at the hospital, doctors told McEntire's mom, Jacqueline Smith, that her daughter was breach and set about turning her around to get her head in the right direction.

"I was a dry/breach birth with only gas to help Mama get through it," the star shares. "After all that, she kept me. So glad she did."

Millions of fans share that sentiment. The experience must not have been too awful, because two years later, Reba's little sister Susie was born.

"God blessed me with the best family and the best aunts, uncles, and cousins a kid could ever wish for," McEntire gushes on Instagram. "And what a life He’s given me."

The Grand Ole Opry, Melissa Peterman and Gwen Stefani — who apparently calls Reba "Muffin" — are among those who commented on her post. McEntire thanked her people for the well-wishes.

"I’m so grateful and thankful to God and my Angels for continuing to guide, direct, protect and give me my marching orders," she says in closing.