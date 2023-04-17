Reba McEntire Drops Details on Her New Book, ‘Not That Fancy’

Reba McEntire officially announced the release of her new book on Monday morning (April 17), during a stop on Today. Called Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots, the book takes its name from McEntire's signature song, "Fancy."

The book will arrive on Oct. 10, 2023, and contain a forward written by McEntire's fellow country superstar, Garth Brooks. According to the publishing imprint, Harper Celebrate, Not That Fancy will contain more than 50 recipes "for desserts, meats, sides and cocktails" from McEntire and her family's kitchens. Fans will also find an assorted grab-bag of lifestyle tips and tricks, including McEntire's method for achieving her signature hairstyle.

There will also be a light-hearted memoir component to the book, including some never-before-told stories from McEntire's career and personal life, plus photos to go along with the anecdotes.

McEntire spoke to Carson Daly -- who is the longtime host of The Voice -- during her Today interview, explaining that the book will represent a light-hearted look into her life.

"Well, the book is a fun book. Sometimes you have books like autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book. You can look at it, you can read it front to back. It's got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven't seen before -- talking about my family, my faith, my friends -- and then recipes that are from the restaurant in Atoka, Okla. called Reba's Place," McEntire details.

To pair with her new book, McEntire is releasing a companion album, also called Not That Fancy, which is due out Oct. 6. The collection, which was produced by Dave Cobb, will include stripped-down and acoustic versions of some of the singer's all-time biggest hits. Three of the tracks have never before been released, and one — called "Seven Minutes in Heaven" — is brand new.

Both book and CD are available to pre-order, and McEntire will discuss both projects in a Monday night appearance on TalkShopLive at 7PM ET. Brooks — who wrote the book's forward — will join McEntire for that conversation.

McEntire's lifestyle book has been in the works for quite a while. She first teased the project back in April 2022.

Reba McEntire Pictures Through the Years: