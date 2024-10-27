Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy Place’ Draws 10M Viewers in its First Week

Reba McEntire's new NBC sitcom Happy's Place was a crowd pleaser in its first week on air.

Deadline reports that the show raked in 10 million cross-platform viewers in the week that followed its debut last Friday (Oct. 18.) Fans turned in both to the live premiere on NBC and via on-demand streaming on Peacock.

The live and same-day window accounts for 4 million of those 10 million views. That's a jump of 90 percent in viewership during the 8-8:30PM Friday night time slot on NBC. The show then continued to be a Peacock draw throughout the week. Based on three-day viewership, the pilot episode has now become the network's best new comedy launch in Peacock history.

Read More: Reba McEntire Sings the Theme Song for Happy's Place

On Saturday (Oct. 26), McEntire took a break from filming to share a social media video thanking her fans for helping crack the 10-million-view mark.

"Couldn't have done it without you and we wouldn't have wanted to," McEntire said. "Y'all are the best loyal fans ever in the world. Everybody here wanted me to tell y'all thank you, thank you, thank you. Let's continue this ride together, okay?"

Happy's Place stars Reba McEntire as Bobbie, a woman who takes over her father's bar after his death.

She learns that her new business partner is Isabella -- played by Belissa Escobedo -- a half-sister she never knew she had.

There are some familiar faces in the supporting cast, including McEntire's real-life boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, and Melissa Peterman, who co-starred on McEntire's beloved 2000s sitcom Reba.

The show is a Reba reunion in more ways that one. Several of the producers who worked on the original sitcom also signed on to work on the new show.