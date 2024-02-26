Reba McEntire Shuts Down a Rumor That She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire is clearing up a rumor about herself, and urging fans not to fall prey to scam business that falsely claim she's endorsing them.

On Instagram, McEntire shared a screenshot of an article that appears to claim she's leaving her coaching role on The Voice after an "accidental 'live' confession on-air." There's no truth to that story, which the singer emphasized by adding a big red "FALSE" stamped over the photo.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true," she wrote in the caption of her post.

The singer explained that these rumors are tied to a scam website hoping to trick her fans into buying a product that they claim McEntire is selling."These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false," she continued.

"I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product," McEntire concluded. "Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram."

McEntire is not the only country star who's had to post a similar message about a weight loss gummy scam. Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson are two other artists who've been targeted by scam companies. Last summer, Wilson urged fans to steer clear of these companies, which purported to use her name and likeness to endorse their product.

Around the same time, Combs' manager Christopher Kappy issued a similar statement, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) enabled the scam companies to convincingly impersonate Combs' likeness in their advertisements.

Contrary to the rumors, McEntire's tenure on Season 25 of The Voice isn't over -- in fact, it's just beginning.

The new season of the show premieres on Monday night (Feb. 26) on NBC. It's McEntire's second season as a coach on the show.

She's joined by Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Dan + Shay. The country duo are the rookies this year, marking their first season as a Voice coaching duo.