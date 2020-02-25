If you want to know what's happening with Reba McEntire, just text her. Days after announcing she'd rejoined Universal Music Group Nashville, the singer talked about new music that's coming in 2020 and shared a text line to keep in touch.

McEntire shared a video filmed from her Nashville office on Tuesday (Feb. 25), where she stokes excitement for her upcoming year and gives a briefing on new music.

"We got the tour in Vegas," she says, referring to her ongoing residency with Brooks & Dunn.

"We got my tour ... a few new songs, new lighting, new staging, everything like that," McEntire adds, referring to a 12-concert national run that begins in March. She also has a podcast she's excited for, and in case you missed it the first time, she shared her enthusiasm for returning to UMG Nashville, where she spent most of her early career.

"Be expecting some new music along with getting to revisit my catalog of all the things I've been doing over the past years," the 64-year-old singer, actor and awards show host says.

McEntire's last album on UMG Nashville was Reba: Duets from 2007. From there she moved to Big Machine Label Group, where she cut six studio albums, including Stronger Than the Truth in 2019. The overwhelming majority of McEntire's No. 1 hits (33 of 35) came from her 30-plus years on UMG, however.

As many artists have done recently, McEntire shared a texting phone number where she says fans can stay connected. Those who text get a series of automated responses with the promise of more information to come soon.