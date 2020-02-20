In a surprise move, Reba McEntire is returning to her former label home at Universal Music Group Nashville.

The news dropped during the annual Team UMG luncheon at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville as part of the 2020 Country Radio Seminar, which brings radio programmers from all over the country to Music City every year for three days of exclusive performances, panels, showcases, interviews and more, culminating in the annual New Faces of Country Music showcase. McEntire's news was a surprise at the end of an event that had already showcased new music from Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, Sam Hunt — who debuted a new song titled "2016" — Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and more.

McEntire spent the first 32 years of her iconic career first on Mercury and then on MCA Records, both of which are under the UMG umbrella. During that time, she earned 33 of her 35 total career No. 1 singles and sold more than 56 million albums worldwide.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” McEntire shares in a press release. “I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal and I’m really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

McEntire performed a three-song acoustic set that included "How Blue," "And Still" and "Fancy" to accompany her big news. The country superstar has not yet revealed details of any new projects with UMG Nashville, though the announcement on Thursday was open-ended.

Next up, the legend is slated to hit the road on her first national solo tour in nearly a decade beginning March 20 in Evansville, Ind. She's also set to return to Las Vegas for more dates of her ongoing Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, with new dates running through December.

