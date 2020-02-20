Sam Hunt was on hand at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Thursday (Feb. 20), and he took the opportunity to debut a new song called "2016" from his forthcoming album, Southside.

The country superstar hit the stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville as part of the Team UMG luncheon at CRS 2020, during which Universal Music Group in Nashville unveiled some of their most anticipated new music for 2020. Hunt gave one of the standout performances, premiering "2016," a traditional-minded ballad in which the narrator laments the time he's wasted in a relationship that he can never get back. If he could do it again, Hunt sings, "I'd take 2016 / And give it back to you."

Hunt told the assembled audience of country music insiders, journalists and radio programmers from across the country that he just finished filming a new video in California last week. His long-awaited sophomore album, Southside, is set for release on April 3, and "2016" marks the latest song Hunt has shared in advance of the project. Fans have also heard "Body Like a Back Road" and "Downtown's Dead," which emerged in 2017 and 2018, as well as his current single, "Kinfolks," which is expected to give Hunt his latest No. 1 hit within weeks.

Hunt has also teased fans with "Sinning With You" and "Hard to Forget" from the new album. He will hit the road for his Southside Summer Tour 2020 beginning in Charlotte, N.C., on May 28, with dates running through Sept. 26 in Albuquerque, N.M. The tour will run for more than 40 dates and feature Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest joining Hunt for the shows.

