Reba McEntire + Nick Jonas’ Friendship Goes Back Further Than We Thought

It's a sweet reunion for Reba McEntire and Nick Jonas on this season of The Voice as the Jonas Brothers member is serving as the Battle Rounds advisor for Team Reba.

It's not the first rodeo for both singers on the reality singing competition, nor is it their first time working together.

Actually, their friendship goes back nearly 25 years!

The pair shared a fun video on the set of The Voice, recreating an old photo of the two of them. In the snap, McEntire hugs a young Jonas as the two smile for the camera.

"Full circle with my #VoiceBattle advisor," she writes in the caption.

When Did Reba McEntire + Nick Jonas First Work Together?

You may have noticed in the throwback photo that both McEntire and Jonas are wearing western clothing. That's because they were both working on the 2001 Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun.

It was the country veteran's Broadway debut as she took on the titular role of Annie Oakley from January to June that year. Jonas' time in the production overlapped McEntire's. He played Little Jake and shared the stage often with her.

We dug up a playbill from the 2001 production, with both singers listed in the cast. Jonas went by Nicholas Jonas back then. Look at this little cutie in the coonskin hat.

Fans Can't Get Enough of Reba McEntire's Throwback Photo With Nick Jonas

Fans were obsessed with the throwback photo, with several "awws" filling the comments.

"STOP THIS IS SO CUTE," one fan writes.

"Awww that's the cutest things I've ever seen," another chimes in, while someone else writes, "This is adorable! I can't."

"SO CUTE AWWH," a fan types, with another sharing," Awwwww so cute."

"I'm not okay, this is cute," someone shares. "Thank you Reba for bringing Nick on."

Fans can catch both singers during this weeks' Battle Rounds.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.

