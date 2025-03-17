Reba McEntire Shares a Simple Message on the Anniversary of Fatal Plane Crash

More than three decades have passed since a deadly plane crash killed seven of Reba McEntire's band members and crew on March 16, 1991.

But the singer has never forgotten that terrible loss, and she remembered her late friends in a social media post on Sunday (March 16) to mark the 34th anniversary of the crash.

"Always in our minds, thoughts and prayers no matter how many years have passed," McEntire writes in an Instagram Stories slide. "Love and miss you all."

McEntire didn't share any of the context behind her post, but most of the singer's fans already knew what she was talking about — she remembers her late friends every year, and she recorded her For My Broken Heart album as a way to heal from the heartbreak.

Read More: Remembering the Tragedy That Killed Reba McEntire's Band Members

Reba McEntire, Instagram Reba McEntire, Instagram loading...

On the night of the crash, McEntire had been in San Diego to perform a private show. Two planes were waiting to carry the star and her band to their next scheduled concert in Fort Wayne, Ind., but McEntire, her then-husband and manager Narvel Blackstock and her stylist Sandi Spika chose to stay in San Diego overnight while the rest of the group boarded the aircrafts.

One of those planes made it safely to their destination, but the other crashed after hitting a rock on the side of Otay Mountain, killing everyone onboard.

McEntire would later recount her experience in an emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying Blackstock told her about the crash at about "two or three o'clock in the morning," but didn't have the details about who had died.

"Narvel was going room to room with a phone and calling ..." she tearfully explained. "I don't guess it ever quits hurting ... But I can see that room. I can see Narvel walking back and forth."

Read More: Reba McEntire Visits San Diego on the 25th Anniversary of Fatal Plane Crash

In 2016, McEntire made a special trip to San Diego in honor of the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.