Reba McEntire Is ‘A Little Burnt Out’ on Corn Dogs, But They’ll Still Be on Her Reba’s Place Menu

Reba McEntire is hard at work assembling the menu for her new Atoka, Okla., venue, bar and eatery, called Reba's Place.

The new hot spot will feature plenty of personal touches and odes to McEntire's real-life favorite dishes, and to many fans, that means one thing: Corn dogs. The singer has shared her love of the corn dog on several occasions, posting snapshots of herself enjoying them on her social media accounts and even once introducing the fried treat to late-night host James Corden.

But in a March 2022 press conference with Taste of Country and other outlets, McEntire admits that over the years, she's gotten a little tired of her favorite snack.

"You know, chicken fingers have replaced corn dogs now. I guess we got a little burnt out on the corn dog," McEntire admitted, but added that her longtime food of choice will still have a home on the Reba's Place menu.

"Chef Curtis, who is doing the menus for us, is a wonderful chef, and he's got everything from really great steaks to cheeseburgers to beans and cornbread — corn dogs and chicken fingers will be there, also," the singer says. "I told him, anytime they're ready to start sampling all the good food ... I'll be ready to come in and help sample it all."

McEntire also explains that even more exciting than all the good food is the opportunity to partner with her hometown community: Reba's Place is a team effort between the singer's camp, the city of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

"We're hoping to be able to do a soft opening real soon," she adds. "Everybody in Atoka, Okla., southeastern Oklahoma, is very excited about this, and that makes me feel really good."

"And the community of Atoka and the surrounding areas are very excited, too, because that just brings new life, a breath of fresh air, into Atoka. And everybody's getting real excited about it," she adds.

As for another local delicacy, rocky mountain oysters? Those probably won't make it onto the menu.

"Nobody could cook 'em like mama," McEntire adds with a smile.

What Is Country Music's Best Drinking Song Ever? We Know!: