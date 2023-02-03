Reba McEntire’s Restaurant Honors Her Late Mom in the Most Special Way

Reba McEntire's newly opened restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, Reba's Place, is filled with personal touches. Some of the country star's plaques and accolades hang on the walls, pieces from her wardrobe are on display, and the menu even features tater tots, a playful nod to the nickname given to McEntire by her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.

But arguably the most special part of the 15,000-square-foot venue is the third-floor library, which features comfy couches and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. It's called "Jack's Library," a tribute to the singer's late mother Jacqueline, who died in 2020 at the age of 93.

"Mama would be here every day," McEntire tells Entertainment Tonight, speaking about Reba's Place, which is located in Atoka, Okla. "Whether it be eating, if it was lunch or dinner, she would love it. She would be the mascot, the greeter. She would absolutely love it."

In fact, it's easy for McEntire to imagine both her parents spending time at the hometown hot spot. Her father, Clark McEntire, died in 2014. "Daddy would've gotten the biggest kick out of this," the singer adds.

Reba's Place opened for business in late January. At a grand opening event, McEntire played a few songs and showed off the new venue to a crowd of patrons, describing the experience of opening her own restaurant as a "dream come true."

McEntire announced plans to open Reba's Place in November 2021, which means the grand opening has been over a year in the making. The restaurant was constructed in a century-old Masonic temple and features two stories.

