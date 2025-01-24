Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are here to remind us that true love can find you at any age or life stage.

The lovebirds are celebrating five years together this week, and they went on a cute anniversary date, which the country star shared with fans.

Photos show it was very similar to a night they shared early on in their relationship.

"Celebrating five years of tater tots this week! #thetots #anniversary," she writes in the caption of her post.

She and Linn dubbed themselves "The Tots" when things started heating up. On Instagram Stories, she re-shared her post, with her 1998 song "Forever Love" playing in the background.

McEntire and Linn's love story began in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Their first romantic connection was over dinner in late January, though they were joined by McEntire’s longtime friend and Reba co-star Melissa Peterman on that "date."

Soon after, the pandemic forced them to stay apart physically, but they kept the love brewing through phone calls, texts and FaceTime conversations. They'd been friends a long time, so their paths had crossed before, including in 2019 when Linn hosted the Western Heritage Awards, where McEntire’s father was honored.

Linn, 63, is a native Texan but moved to Oklahoma to attend Oklahoma State University. He began his career in the oil industry, but transitioned to acting, landing his breakout role as Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami. Now, he stars alongside his No. 1 girl on her new sitcom, Happy's Place.