It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday.

With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," the country star writes. "So glad we get to celebrate together."

She also shared this photo:

The picture McEntire included with her message was taken backstage at the CMA Awards. Based on her outfit, it must have been taken soon before or after she participated in the Loretta Lynn tribute with Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. The medley kicked off the show, shortly after Linn and McEntire walked the red carpet together.

The friends-turned-couple have been inseparable since 2020, when they reconnected during the pandemic. The "Fancy" singer first met Linn, an actor, in 1991 on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

"I'd known Rex since '91 when we worked on the movie The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers," McEntire tells People. "Then in January 2020, I saw him again when I shot an appearance on the TV show Young Sheldon, which he is on. He said, 'Let's have dinner when you get through.' And I said, 'OK!' He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn't even know was a date."

Fast forward to 2022 and the loving couple are working the television show Big Sky together. In fact, they play a husband and wife duo on Season 3 of the crime series.