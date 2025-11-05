Watch Reba McEntire and Fiance Rex Linn Flirt as Bobbie and Emmett on ‘Happy’s Place’

While Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's romance off screen continues to blossom, it appears their characters on the sitcom Happy's Place could be moving in the same direction.

In a clip shared to NBC's social media, Bobbie (McEntire) and Emmett (Linn) appear to be falling in love.

The two share a flirty moment as they both reach for the same pen. Sheepishly, they both offer the pen to the other person in an effort to show their affection for one another. It's a major ick for the rest of the staff.

This goes on for quite awhile before Isabella breaks it up. The two go their separate ways, but not before making plans to "talk later." After parting, we see Bobbie walk into her office, letting out a girlish giggle as she does.

Are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Characters Dating on Happy's Place?

NBC says this scene is actually the first scene and the first three minutes of the new season of Happy's Place. Kicking off Season 2 in this way means we will likely see much of Bobbie and Emmett's relationship progress as the weeks go on.

Fans of the show, and of the real life couple, were left disappointed at the end of Season 1 as the pair's romantic, will-they-or-won't-they relationship was left hanging in the balance. This new clip seems to hint that the two will be a romantic couple in the new installment.

McEntire and Linn teased fans about their characters' relationship on social media in August, saying they didn't know if Bobbie and Emmett would get together. This sent viewers into a frenzy.

When Does Season 2 of Happy's Place Start?

Happy's Place will return for another season this fall. The new installment is set to premiere on Friday (Nov. 7). Fans can tune in at 8PM ET on NBC.