Reba McEntire Sets the Record Straight About Cutting Taylor Swift Remarks
Reba McEntire turned to social media to set the record straight about some cutting remarks she reportedly made about Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl, telling fans not to believe everything they see online.
McEntire performed the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, and Swift was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In a message on Instagram, McEntire corrected a post from a social media account called America Loves Liberty, which claimed that she had been upset with Swift and badmouthed her after the game.
"Reba McIntire talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event," the post reads, misspelling McEntire's name.
"I let her have it afterward," it quotes the country icon as saying. "She's an entitled little brat."
McEntire's post clarifies that she said no such thing.
"Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet," she writes. "I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."
McEntire's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was one of the high points of the Super Bowl in 2024. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, as Swift cheered Kelce on.
McEntire is currently serving her second season as a coach on The Voice. The country superstar completed her Season 25 team on Tuesday (March 12), as the competition heads into its next phase.
Meet Team Reba: The 10 'The Voice' Contestants on Reba McEntire's Team This Season
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
30 Photos of Reba McEntire Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
The Cutest Photos of Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn
PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Former Nashville Manor Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker