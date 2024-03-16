Reba McEntire Sets the Record Straight About Cutting Taylor Swift Remarks

Reba McEntire turned to social media to set the record straight about some cutting remarks she reportedly made about Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl, telling fans not to believe everything they see online.

McEntire performed the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, and Swift was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In a message on Instagram, McEntire corrected a post from a social media account called America Loves Liberty, which claimed that she had been upset with Swift and badmouthed her after the game.

"Reba McIntire talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event," the post reads, misspelling McEntire's name.

"I let her have it afterward," it quotes the country icon as saying. "She's an entitled little brat."

McEntire's post clarifies that she said no such thing.

"Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet," she writes. "I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

McEntire's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was one of the high points of the Super Bowl in 2024. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, as Swift cheered Kelce on.

Get our free mobile app

McEntire is currently serving her second season as a coach on The Voice. The country superstar completed her Season 25 team on Tuesday (March 12), as the competition heads into its next phase.

Meet Team Reba: The 10 'The Voice' Contestants on Reba McEntire's Team This Season The Blind Auditions for Season 25 of The Voice are now complete, which means Team Reba McEntire is fully stocked! Scroll through the list below to meet all 10 of the talented singers who'll be getting advice from the Country Queen herself. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

30 Photos of Reba McEntire Young Reba McEntire is one of the most revered country stars of all time — but also in entertainment. She's been successful as both an actor and a singer since the 1970s, and nearly 50 years later, she's in headlines as much as ever. Look back at photos of Reba when she was younger, before she became the star we know today. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

The Cutest Photos of Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn

PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Former Nashville Manor Home Reba McEntire's former Nashville mansion is now an upscale resort, and it's also available to rent on Vrbo. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker