Reba McEntire is one of the undisputed queens of country music, but did you know that the soulful superstar once also scored a hit in the dance charts?

The year was 1995, and McEntire released an album of cover songs titled Starting Over that featured her versions of songs by Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and more.

Her rendition of Lee Greenwood's "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands" reached No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart, and Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride joined Reba for a very special recording of LaBelle's "On My Own." But perhaps the most interesting thing about the album was Reba's cover of the Supremes classic "You Keep Me Hangin' On," which was treated to a remix by Love to Infinity.

That remix was released to dance clubs across the U.S., reaching No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart for two weeks in 1996. The video for the song features McEntire in full dance-pop regalia, with thigh-high boots, Dynasty-esque shoulder pads, a headset microphone and hair so huge that the Supremes could have been hiding in it, waiting to jump out and sing background vocals. A troop of dancers completed the ensemble for a video that is truly a one-of-a-kind among McEntire's repertoire.

As it happens, McEntire doesn't recall the clip. "I didn't see the video!" she tells Taste of Country. "'Keep Me Hangin' On'? I'm gonna look it up."

"You Keep Me Hangin' On" remains Reba's only dance hit to date.

