Red Robin Offering Unlimited Monthly Burger Membership for Just $20!

The place known for their gourmet burgers, Red Robin, just shook up the game by offering a bottomless burger pass for only $20 per month.

We are currently living in a time where a fast-food meal for just one person can start to cost around $10 or more, so having a bottomless burger pass for only $20 seems like the best deal in the world.

Let's go back to the good old days, in the '80s and '90s, when buffets in America were going strong.

The thought that for a small price you are almost challenged to eat a monster portion for only a fraction of the price of a full-sit-down meal at a restaurant makes any mouth water.

Red Robin wants to capture that feeling by letting you over-indulge and underpay for it.

Passes for the event that will take place the whole month of May have just begun to go on sale, and will surely sell out fast.

Here's how it works: According to Forbes, Red Robin’s Bottomless Burger Pass costs $20 and unlocks up to $22 in food per day. This is typically one gourmet burger plus bottomless sides.

Now, every single day in May, the deal resets daily. Unused amounts cannot be carried over.

If you get Red Robin's bottomless burger pass, you can eat a hearty $22 meal each day in May, for a cost of only $20 for the entire month. Seems almost too good to be true, but we assure you that it is and you best hurry up and grab yours if you are interested.

