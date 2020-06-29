Masks are the go-to accessory during the coronavirus pandemic, though they make it challenging to recognize otherwise recognizable people in public. That's what happened when a fan recognized actress Reese Witherspoon ... only they mistook her for A-list country star Carrie Underwood.

“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Sweet Home Alabama star tweeted on Sunday (June 28), “You officially made my day!"

"YOUR day?!?!?!?!" Underwood quickly responded on the social media platform, "That lady just made my whole life!"

It's a flattering compliment from one star to another, and the mixup isn't hard to understand once you've seen the photo of Witherspoon shared of her wearing a red gingham face mask — she certainly resembles Underwood.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement," the actress captioned her only-eyes-showing photo. "It means you care about other people’s health and safety. Be KIND, wear a mask!"

The fan who mis-recognized Witherspoon later noted in a TikTok video that the actress was not only wearing a mask when she spotted her, but also a big cowboy hat.

"Okay, the craziest thing just happened," the excited fan remarks in the video, according to People. "I was with my husband in Nashville, Tennessee, eating at a barbecue place and I see this lady with her husband and kid. And I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,' and I'm trying to think of who. And I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?' She's wearing like a big cowboy hat and mask so I can't really see her that well."

"But I'm like, 'I know I know her,' so I search Carrie Underwood," she continues. "I'm like, 'Oh she lives nearby, she lives in Nashville, Brentwood-area, so I was like, 'That has to be her!' So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her if it's her, not in front of everyone so I don't blow her cover. Then she's like, 'Hey oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day!"

It was an exchange that seems to have made not one, but three women's day.