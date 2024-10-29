Investigation: Family Pizzeria Accidentally Served Pizza Laced With THC for Two Days

A pizzeria in Wisconsin had a major mix up that led to multiple people getting sick and reporting symptoms of dizziness, increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety and more.

The mix up that happened was that they made and served pizzas for two days with oil that had Delta 9 THC laced in it. The local Wisconsin pizzeria, Famous Yeti's Pizza, had no clue this was happening until they started receiving complaints of the above symptoms.

After notifying the police and health department and taking a look into what happened, Famous Yeti's released the following statement:

"After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with oil contaminated with Delta9. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen."

The statement concluded with a firm apology:

"We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti’s is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused."

The problem here is that this pizza could have been consumed by minors and anyone who isn't willingly looking for a THC high, so the issue is a major one likely to garner some lawsuits.

