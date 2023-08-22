Reyna Roberts is ready to make her formal debut. The budding country artist will release her first full-length project, Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1, on Sep. 8.

Vol. 1 is the first of what will eventually be a double album.

“Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 is the first half of my debut double album," Roberts explains. "This is my story of being in love, on the run, my journey through Hell, and ultimately God’s salvation. I’m excited about this debut album because people will get to see a full picture of who I truly am."

To promote the project, Roberts dropped the album cover on social media. The fiery redhead stands in what looks to be the dessert in a purple snakeskin two-piece. She wears a matching leather and fur jacket, topping off the outfit with a silver cowgirl hat.

The album features two previously-released singles, "Country Club" and "One Way Street." Roberts will provide one more taste of Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 with a new song, "Louisiana," arriving on Sep. 1.

"I’m a writer on every song and I also co-produced many of the songs as well, because I had a specific vision for each one- that also included detailed visuals," she says of the project. "I spent countless days and nights going over every detail for this album. My goal was to make sure there was personality and character throughout the entire project, so the audience can experience my journey on every level."

"This album is the truest reflection of my sound as an artist," she continues. "Even though you hear some country trap and country pop early on. You feel like you’re on the run with me, and my sound becomes more outlaw country the darker the journey becomes. This is my Old Testament.”

Vol. 2 is expected to arrive in 2024.