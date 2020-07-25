Country newcomer Reyna Roberts shows off her Southern pride in her debut single, “Stompin’ Grounds.” It’s an ode to the “deep, dark, dirty South” – and a warning to those who dare disrespect it.

Swampy and full of rocking electric guitar, “Stompin’ Grounds” was produced by Noah Henson. Handclaps and tambourine accentuate the driving melody, ripped from the pages of Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde and other country rockers.

“We don’t skip on church on Sunday morn / Mama taught us to be grateful since the day we were born / But if you come here lookin’ for trouble / You betcha you gon’ find some,” Roberts sings. “Raise a little hell in the Promiseland / And pray to God that he don’t mind / These are my stompin’ grounds, and don’t you forget it.”

Despite the lyrics of her single, Roberts was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to parents in the military. The 20-something artist is a classically trained pianist and has done a bit of acting, too.

“I remember when me and Noah Henson (my producer and co-writer), first started writing 'Stompin’ Grounds," Roberts says in a press release. "He and his family (I think of them as my family, too) had just moved into their new house. We were sitting on the floor because his studio wasn't set up yet. There was nothing in the room — just me, him, and his acoustic guitar. Noah was playing a riff, and I immediately loved it. So, we began to write."

"We laugh about it now because we didn't even have chairs," she shares. "So, we recorded a voice memo of the session, and he put parts of the voice memo in the song. We took my influences of Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Brantley Gilbert, and Brothers Osborne, and put it in a song.”

A music fan and performer since the age of three, Roberts grew up on the songs of the Chicks, Gretchen Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Destiny’s Child, Led Zeppelin and more. In 2014, she recorded her first song: “Lying to Myself,” about her crush on the captain of her high school’s wrestling team. Two years later, she hit the road with emo-pop band Plain White T’s, as a special guest on the High School Nation Tour.

More recently, Roberts has found a supportive audience on social media, where fans have likely seen her flame-red hair in their feeds. Underwood, Mickey Guyton and others have praised her performances of both cover songs and originals, during which Roberts’ versatile voice shines as she accompanies herself on piano.