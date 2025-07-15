Who Is Lt. Jackson Perkins? See the U.S. Marine’s Stirring Performance With Riley Green

Over the weekend, Riley Green brought U.S. Marine Jackson Perkins onstage during his set at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout.

The two performed a moving rendition of Jamey Johnson’s “In Color,” and not only did it captive those in attendance, it's become a viral sensational moment on social media.

Even Johnson himself shared a clip of the performance. "In Color" is a staple in Green's set — it's a song that touches on themes related to the military — but this moment was unique.

The song describes a photograph of a young soldier, likely from World War II, and reflects on the sacrifices made during that time. The narrator expresses that while the photo might appear in black and white, the emotions and experiences it represents are vivid and full of life.

That's what made bringing First Lieutenant Perkins onstage during that song even more special, and he talked to Taste of Country about how it happened in an exclusive interview.

Who Is Jackson Perkins?

The U.S. Marine is from Barrington, Ill., though his family now resides in Fontana, Wisc. Before enlisting in the military, Perkins set out to attend the Naval Academy, where he played football as a defensive end.

From there, he would become an Infantry Officer in the Marine Corp, spending the last two years there as a Weapons Platoon commander.

He's very proud of his career path and currently lives in Washington, D.C.

When Did Jackson Perkins Start Singing?

“I started playing guitar in college,” Perkins shares. "I immediately loved it. For the last two to three years, I’ve been playing bars and small gigs in California, Virginia, D.C., some in Wisconsin, and even in Japan.”

“My parents always played a CD that we had of Josh Turner and then George Jones,” he recalls of growing up.

“All of their songs I love, especially the older stuff. I grew up singing around the house, then fast forward to when I was like 20 years old, I grabbed a guitar and I’m like, 'I want to learn how to play it.'"

"I immediately fell in love with it," Perkins admits.

It was only recently, however, that the Marine decided to start sharing his talent on social media. He was ready for a bigger audience to hear his passion outside of the military.

It paid off in a very big way over the weekend:

Had Jackson Perkins Met Riley Green Before?

As fate would have it, Perkins had a brief interaction with Green during the 2025 Folds of Honor Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball game at CMA Fest.

The event provides a unique opportunity to support families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Perkins had been in Nashville for Marine Week, so he attended the softball game.

“We talked a little bit about the Marine Corp,” Perkins remembers of his quick meeting with Green. "We talked about CreatiVets, which is non-profit that I’m a military liaison for."

How Did Jackson Perkins End Up Onstage With Riley Green?

Perkins says Green had no idea he was going to be at the show in Chicago. He was able to get backstage, where he ran into members of Green's team who remembered him from Nashville.

The Marine was bold, and when he went to tell the country singer hello, he threw out the idea of joining Green onstage for "In Color."

“I said, 'Riley, let’s rip a song,'” he recalls, smiling.

"Let’s play 'In Color,' I can play it in my sleep. You don’t have to worry about me, I’d love to play it with you.'"

Green didn't hesitate — he was completely sold on the idea and said "Let's go."

"He said come on in the second verse, which is the most patriotic verse, and we let it rip," Perkins explains.

How Was Singing In Front of Thousand of Fans?

It was his biggest crowd yet, but Perkins insists he "wasn't really that nervous."

"I felt very comfortable. I’ve been playing music for a really long time. It felt natural," he says. "The people were electric, and playing with Riley — you can’t beat that."

Perkins was — and still is — on a high. Since their viral cover, the budding singer's social media pages have double in size as people learn of his story and his talent.

He's grateful for the traction he's received since the performance.

“I was hopeful,” he shares. “Being a country music singer is one of my dreams. I was hoping people would enjoy it, but I didn’t know if would blow up like this."

"I’m really thankful it did and hope it keeps going."

“I hope to share my music and story with more people,” Perkins says.

"'In Color' is an emotional song, and I heard so many things from people that it made them tear up immediately just seeing a Marine on stage and hearing the words of the song."

"Even after the concert, I was trying to get home and couldn’t because people were stopping me, having tears in their eyes. Not because of me, but because of the people they love and care about and the tradition that the Marine Corp has."

Adds the Marine: "The way music brings emotion out of us is so cool. It’s the reason why I love it."