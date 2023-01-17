Wrestler Jay Briscoe, best known to fans as one of the stars of Ring of Honor, has died after a reported car accident.

Briscoe — whose real name was Jamin Pugh — was famous for being one-half of the Briscoe Brothers tag team. According to MSN, he died after a car accident in Laurel, Del., on Tuesday (Jan. 17), as reported by a local news station. He was 38 years old.

All Elite Wrestling founder Tony Khan turned to social media to share the news on Tuesday night, writing, "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family."

"Rest In Peace Jamin," the post concludes.

Ring of Honor Wrestling weighed in with a separate statement, saying, "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

According to TMZ, Briscoe joined Ring of Honor in 2002, and he scored massive success in the Briscoe Brothers with his brother, Mark. Jay Briscoe also achieved success as a solo competitor, becoming the Ring of Honor world champion twice in the course of his career.

Jay and Mark Briscoe were inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame as part of its first-ever class in 2022.