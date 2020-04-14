Now that actress and country singer Rita Wilson has recuperated from coronavirus (COVID-19), she is ready to talk about what a harrowing experience it was.

In her first interview since she and husband Tom Hanks both tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness, Wilson talked to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Tuesday (April 14) and opened up about some of the coronavirus symptoms she experienced firsthand.

“I was very tired,” Wilson tells King. “I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn’t realize at the time.”

Wilson and Hanks contracted the virus while they were in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a movie.

“It was somebody, they said that Tom and I were both exposed to at the same time,” Wilson says when asked about how she thought she contracted the virus. “We don’t know when that could have been or where. but all I can say is all our close contacts, family or our work team, no one has tested positive.”

The couple stayed overseas self-quarantining before recently returning to Los Angeles. They are now awaiting test results to see if they could possibly help others just starting their fight with the disease.

“We recently had been part of a study where we donated our blood, and we are waiting to hear back if our antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine,” says Wilson. “But also if we are able to donate plasma that can be used as donation to other people that are suffering from the virus because we are immune.”

