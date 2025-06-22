Ronnie McDowell Hospitalized After Apparent Onstage Medical Event

Ronnie McDowell, a country artist who reached No. 1 on the country charts with "Older Women" and "You're Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation," was taken to a Pennsylvania hospital on Saturday night (June 21), according to WKRN.

McDowell was "three or four songs" into his set at Oley, Pa.'s Summer Solstice Music Festival when he began to experience an apparent medical event, according to the outlet.

His tour manager explains that he began slurring his words onstage and started "not making sense." When his tour manager stopped the show and called him over to the side of the stage to ask if he was alright, McDowell reportedly said he was feeling poorly, and thought he might be having a stroke.

The tour manager confirmed that McDowell was heading to a hospital in Reading, Pa. for evaluation. No further information about McDowell's condition has yet been made available.

McDowell first rose to prominence in the late 1970s with a tribute song called "The King is Gone" that he wrote after the death of Elvis Presley. The song became a hit on both country and pop charts.

In the '80s, he had a string of Top 10 country hits, including "Older Women," "You're Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation" and "All Tied Up."

In 1988, he released a duet with Jerry Lee Lewis called "You're Never Too Old to Rock 'n' Roll," along with a hit cover version of "Unchained Melody."

Most recently, McDowell appeared on one of the songs on Dolly Parton's Rockstar album: A collaboration called "I Dreamed About Elvis," also featuring vocals from Presley's famed backing vocal group the Jordanaires.