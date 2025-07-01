Ronnie McDowell had an upbeat message for fans in his first personal update since suffering a stroke onstage last month.

The "Older Women" star shared a video of himself doing his new exercise regimen, and while he was walking, he spoke a little bit about the medical incident and his healing journey.

"Yes, I had a stroke. I gotta get all this plaque cleared out here of my jugular," he said, pointing to a spot on his neck.

"But you know what? I'm walking," McDowell continued. "Yup. I'm doing my two-mile walk."

McDowell also made it clear that his recovery isn't keeping him off the road. He said that he's got a sold-out show in Kentucky in the coming days, and he plans to come back to the VIP section to meet with his fans at that show.

"Love y'all," he said at the end of the short video, flashing a big smile to the camera.

McDowell was in the middle of his set at Summer Solstice Festival in Oley, Pa., on June 21, when he began slurring his words and "not making sense," according to his son and tour manager, Ronnie McDowell, Jr.

He was taken to a hospital in Reading, Pa., where it was confirmed that he had suffered a stroke.

Following the incident, McDowell, Jr. shared an update, saying that his father would need to undergo surgery to address the conditions that led to the stroke.

However, the singer was cleared to exercise and perform "in the next few days" after he was released from the hospital.

McDowell first rose to prominence in the late 1970s with a tribute song called "The King Is Gone" that he wrote after the death of Elvis Presley. The song became a hit on both country and pop charts.

Read More: 50 Essential 1980s Country Songs

In the '80s, he had a string of Top 10 country hits, including "Older Women," "You're Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation" and "All Tied Up."

Most recently, McDowell appeared on one of the songs on Dolly Parton's Rockstar album: A collaboration called "I Dreamed About Elvis," also featuring vocals from Presley's famed backing vocal group the Jordanaires.