Rory Feek's nine-year-old daughter Indiana — affectionately known as Indy — has music flowing through her veins, and she's got the singing voice to prove it. Feek captured audio of the young girl singing one evening recently at their family's farm, as he heard her singing from the shower while he was washing dishes.

"The song was 'How Great Thou Art,' but the words were more like, 'How Great the World,'" the singer wrote in a blog post. "And I couldn't help but smile as I was rinsing dishes and stop for a minute to capture the moment, so I would never forget it."

Feek posted the special moment on Instagram, with video that features several evening shots around the house. In the caption of his post, he told fans that singing is a pretty regular occurrence in little Indy's life.

"Indy loves to sing. She always has...at least, for as long as she has been able to make out words, which has been a pretty good while now," he wrote.

"She sings in the backseat when we're driving, in her bedroom when she's playing Barbies and pretty much anywhere else, whether people are nearby or not," he continues.

In his blog post, Feek elaborates on Indy's love of music, saying that she's just as likely to choose subject matter she's heard from her country star parents as she is a kids' song.

"Sometimes she makes up songs and other times it will be a Disney song like "Let It Go" from Frozen or "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella. More often than not, though, it will be a gospel song," he writes. "A hymn she's heard her Mama or Papa sing, or "Why Me Lord" from Bradley Walker's CD or "The Old Rugged Cross" from a Merle Haggard vinyl album we listen to a lot.

"But sometimes she does a little of all of it at the same time," he goes on to say. "Sing a gospel song, she made up, with a positive Disney outlook."

In this case, Indy swapped out "How Great Thou Art" for "How Great the World" — but Feek says there's wisdom in that adjustment to the lyrics.

"It is a great world, in spite of the hardships and difficulties that we all face at times," he adds. "I'm so blessed and thankful for the joy Indiana brings to mine. I hope the joy in her little heart just keeps growing stronger."

Indy is Feek's daughter with his late wife Joey. Together, the Feek couple made up country duo Joey and Rory. Joey died of cancer in March 2016 at the age of 40, when Indy was two years old.

