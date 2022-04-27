Rory Feek Invites Fans to His Tennessee Farm for the Homestead Festival

Rory Feek is launching his very own festival. Called the Homestead Festival, the two-day event will feature a variety of talks and classes on small-scale farming, sustainable living, herbal medicine, spinning wool and more.

Feek shared the full lineup of events and activities on Facebook — it will take place June 3 and 4 at Feek's 100-acre farm in Columbia, Tennessee.

There's a strong musical component to the event, too. At the end of each jam-packed day of activities, fans can enjoy a lineup of musical performers. Kevin Costner & Modern West — the country-rock band fronted by actor Kevin Costner — are headlining on Saturday night (June 4). Of course, Feek will perform, too. On Friday, the first day of the festival, the Isaacs, Jimmy Fortune and Brotherly Love will split the bill.

In addition to his musical performance, Feek is hosting a Q&A panel with four members of Ohio Amish communities. He will moderate the event, which promises to be "a conversation about a culture that continues to fascinate and inspire people from all over the world," the singer reflects in a Facebook post.

Of the concept behind his festival, Feek says it's an opportunity for fans to learn more about valuable homesteading skills and enjoy great music, all in the same weekend. "It's going to be two days of learning life skills with some of the greatest teachers, and musical magic with some of the best bands, along with so, so much more," he notes in a Facebook status.

Tickets for the Homestead Festival are on sale now. Single passes for the weekend begin at $295, and children are admitted at no charge with the purchase of an adult pass. Entry to the festival includes access to all outdoor speaker presentations, hands-on demonstrations, live music, a "Homestead Marketplace" with 100+ vendors and access to food trucks.

See Joey + Rory's Sweetest Pictures: