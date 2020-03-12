Four years after his wife and Joey + Rory duet partner Joey Feek lost her battle with cervical cancer, Rory Feek admits that he still feels "100% married."

"I still feel like I'm 100 percent married and in a full, regular marriage," Rory told People one day before the four-year anniversary of his wife's death.

"The only difference is that she's just not around, but it's a funny thing to feel so complete and not have her here," he adds. "She was such an amazing gift and filled my life so much that she continues to fill it."

The "When I'm Gone" singer admits to feeling his wife's love "everywhere" even now, and that he still wears his wedding ring.

"She’s still wearing hers," he explains.

While Feek has no plans to date again after losing his wife, he admits that it is up to God's plan if he will or won't.

"I'm open to anything God wants to have happen. Absolutely. Do I see it on the horizon? No, but I want what He wants."

Feek is gearing up to release a new documentary series that captures his family's ups and downs. The RFD-TV series, This Life I Live, was inspired by the country singer's blog. One of the many changes the show will document is his return to music as a solo artist.

Feek is raising the couple's daughter, Indiana, as a single dad and says they've "settled into a really wonderful life."

These days, the country singer is all about remaining in the present and living in the moment, especially when it comes to raising his daughter. "Joey was a lot better at being present than I am," he explains, "but I’m getting better at it."

Joey Feek died on March, 4 2016. She was 40.