Country artists frequently get asked to name their picks for the Mount Rushmore of Country Music and the answers are mostly the usual suspects:

But that was certainly not the case when Russell Dickerson was asked by Pause Rewind's Elizabeth Stanton to name his country music Mount Rushmore.

Dickerson said "Garth Brooks, George Strait..."

He paused for a moment and thought about who he wanted to say next before adding, "This one's controversial: Shania Twain."

The only reason Twain would be controversial is due to the fact that she has only seven No. 1 songs, compared to Strait's 60 and Brooks' 19 chart toppers.

When it came time to cap off his Mount Rushmore and add that final artist, Dickerson struggled between two contemporary artists.

One is already in the Country Music Hall of Fame — Tim McGraw — and the other probably will be one day, Keith Urban.

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After a brief moment of thought, Dickerson settled on McGraw as his fourth choice.

READ MORE: Kane Brown Picked His Country Music Mount Rushmore — and Fans Will Have Thoughts

Russell Dickerson's "Happen to Me" Achieves Double Platinum Status

According to The Music Universe, Dickerson's song "Happen to Me" has officially gone Double Platinum, which means it has sold over 2 million units.

Russell Dickerson Loves S'mores

Dickerson is partnering with Hershey’s to celebrate National S’mores Day on Aug. 10, and is ready to make another bold decision: Team Gooey or Team Toasty?

Dickerson told me on Taste of Country Nights that he is Team Gooey.

"I wanna earn this S'more. I am Team Gooey. I want it to take like five minutes for me to roast the mallow because when it hits that chocolate, I want it to melt together."