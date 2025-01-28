Who knew solving puzzles on Wheel of Fortune could be so dangerous?

Host Ryan Seacrest had a surprising moment on a recent episode when an enthusiastic contestant, Daniel Thomas, accidentally knocked him over during a celebration.

It all started in the bonus round, where Daniel attempted to solve a 7-letter puzzle in the "Living Things" category. With only "S" and "E" revealed, and limited time to guess, Daniel managed to pull off the best answer: “Guppies.”

His correct guess earned him $40,000, bringing his total winnings to an impressive $71,950. The excitement escalated as Ryan congratulated Daniel with open arms for a celebratory hug.

Youtube Youtube loading... Wheel of Fortune Winner Wheel of Fortune Winner

As they spun around in the moment, Ryan lost his footing and fell to the floor. The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, captures the hilarious moment:

Youtube Youtube loading... Ryan Seacrest Falling on Wheel of Fortune Ryan Seacrest Falling on Wheel of Fortune

Thankfully, Seacrest wasn’t hurt, and Daniel helped him back to his feet.

Youtube Youtube loading... Ryan Seacrest Falling to Floor on Wheel of Fortune Ryan Seacrest Falling to Floor on Wheel of Fortune

After the fall, announcer Jim Thornton confirmed Daniel's victory and prize total, officially closing the episode on this crazy note.

Seacrest shared another hug with Daniel, this time not falling, and the two celebrated the big win. The incident made this moment pretty memorable and changed up what is normally an easy watch kind of show.

In the end, the contestant walked away with $71,950, and the host walked away with a lesson: Hugs on Wheel of Fortune come with risks!

