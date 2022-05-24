Anything can happen on live television, and Ryan Seacrest can attest to that. The long-running host of the popular reality TV competition series American Idol experienced a nightmare wardrobe malfunction during the show’s live Season 20 finale, which aired on Sunday night (May 22).

Seacrest opened up about the embarrassing moment on Monday (May 23) during Live With Kelly And Ryan. Calling the snafu “a television first,” he told co-host Kelly Ripa that he wasn’t made aware of the situation until his longtime stylist, Miles Siggins, who is "in charge of the suits that I wear” and "makes sure everything is lined up and buttoned,” approached him with the news.

“We go to a commercial, and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Seacrest recalled of the clothing emergency. "I said, 'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?' Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot.”

Although Seacrest was alerted of the “drawers” issue, he confessed that he wasn’t quite prepared for the moment.

“I didn’t bring any extra underwear,” he revealed.

Luckily, Seacrest was able to swap out his underwear for a different pair during a commercial break. But, the backup pair wasn’t one of his own.

Seacrest told Ripa that he had no other choice but to exchange his underwear with Siggins’.

“He says, ‘Don’t worry. I’ve got mine,” Seacrest explained. “He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. ... They were tight, elastic underwear. It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner, and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on.”

​"Anything for [American Idol]. It's a family show. Thank you, Miles!" Seacrest added.

The American Idol Season 20 finale aired live coast to coast and featured a star-studded lineup of guests, which included Flo-Rida, Sara Bareilles, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Gabby Barrett, Melissa Etheridge, Earth Wind & Fire, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Thomas Rhett and Tai Verdes. Country contestant Noah Thompson claimed the title, beating out fellow Top 3 finalists HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.