Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band captured 18 of their best and most popular songs for Live, Vol. 2, released digitally last Friday (Sept. 3). Now the genre-busting singer and his troupe are sharing video versions of some of those songs.

Taste of Country is premiering "Even Superman," a nearly five-minute-long romp through multiple verses and solos. Midway through, the frontman and fiddle master jokes that when you put a camera in front of him and his band, he'll turn into a ham every time.

That's kind of true, as you'll soon see. Live, Vol. 2 was released to celebrate 25 years of Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband. The performance below was filmed at the Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, Utah:

"'Even Superman' is such a great live song with great harmonies and tons of energy," Shupe says. "I love the cool, jamming breakdown that we threw in the middle of the song to help build it up to the last chorus."

Shupe was inspired to write the song after seeing a man at a stop sign holding up a sign that read, "Everybody feels this way sometimes."

"I’ve always loved the image of Superman with all his strength," he tells us, "but having this Kryptonite that is his Achilles heel."

The Utah-raised musician's band has scored just one charting country single, "Dream Big" in 2005. However, that small sample made some big fans out of those who appreciate sound musicianship and rich songwriting.

As independent artists, they've thrived with various television appearances and mentions. Fun fact: during the very first episode of the very first season of Yellowstone, Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband's name can be seen on the marquee of a music venue in town. Show creator Taylor Sheridan is also a music enthusiast, as seen by the list of talented musicians who've found a place on his show.

Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band's Live, Vol. 2 is their newest release, and first since the We Rode On album in 2015. "Even Superman" was first recorded for the Dream Big album.