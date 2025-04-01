19 Sad Country Summer Songs That Sting Worse Than a Sunburn

Summer and sadness: Two words that should never go together, right? But unfortunately, heartbreak and hard times don't always plan around your vacation schedule.

These 19 country songs are all about getting through the hard times when you should be having fun on a beach somewhere. If you need a pep talk to stop wallowing in bed and start getting out and having fun, Maddie & Tae have just the thing. Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley are two more hitmakers hoping to help you laugh off the pain and enjoy the sunshine.

But if you just want to lick your wounds, there are plenty of songs here to help you feel less alone. Mark Chesnutt, Kacey Musgraves, Alan Jackson and Cody Johnson are just a few of the artists who've got great songs about feeling sad in the summer.

Oftentimes, hard times in the summer have a nostalgic component: The sights, sounds and smells of summer can trigger old memories, and several of the songs on this list are about remembering an old summer fling that never made it past Labor Day.

A couple more deal with looking back at a recent heartbreak, and wondering if love would've lasted if summer had been just a little bit longer.

So if you've got a heartache that not even a few days at the beach can cure, take a stroll through the 19 country songs below. You're sure to find the perfect country track to take your summertime blues away.