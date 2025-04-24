Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff might be pregnant with baby No. 3, but that's not stopping her busting out her dance moves.

The Christian speaker and author posted an adorable video that finds her dancing with her oldest daughter, Honey.

The pair were dancing to Christian singer Forrest Frank’s “You Way’s Better." This song has gone viral on social media, with many people dancing to a choreographed dance that ties in with it.

The Duck Dynasty star is dressed in a pink jumpsuit, and her growing bump can be seen at different points throughout the video. Honey, dressed in a white dress and red shoes, didn’t quite nail the dance moves, but put her own 3-year-old spin on the song, which makes it even better.

The pair start their dance with a collective high-five, with Honey looking up smiling to her mom the whole tiime.

The commenters below the post found mother-daughter duo's dance heartwarming.

“The absolute joy and pure love on her face when she looks up at you,” one follower writes.

“No but im obsessed,” another says. “My friend and i did this dance, too - it’s so fun!”

Dancing with her mama isn’t the only thing Honey has been up to: She’s been hanging with her dad, as well!

Sadie’s husband, Christian, is an avid fitness enthusiast who posts workout videos to social media often.

Recently, he’s enlisted Honey to help be his videographer. It’s almost as cute as watching her dance with her mother.

As she pans the camera to face her dad, you can often see Honey in many of the shots, mimicking her dad’s moves.

Honey is soon going to become a big sister to two. The couple shared that their family is expanding back on Valentine’s Day. They have not revealed a due date or the sex of the baby.

Presumably, the whole Huff family will be part of the Duck Dynasty: The Revival series when it launches on A&E on May 28.