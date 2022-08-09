Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?

These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire.

Called Buffalo Girls, the project was adapted as a Western TV miniseries from the 1990 novel of the same name by Larry McMurtry. Told from the perspective of historical frontierswoman and sharpshooter Calamity Jane, played by Anjelica Huston, the plot follows a declining Wild West.

Both McEntire and Elliott, along with several other members of the cast, portrayed historical figures in Buffalo Girls. McEntire played the role of legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who became one of the stars in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show starting in 1885. Meanwhile, Elliott played Wild Bill Hickok, a folk hero of the Old West who gained particular notoriety for his many gunfights.

Buffalo Girls first aired over the course of two nights in spring 1995 on CBS. The series was nominated for many awards, including several Emmys and two Golden Globes, and it won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special.

McEntire's turn in Buffalo Girls wouldn't be her last time in the role of Annie Oakley: In 2001, she slipped into the sharpshooter's boots once again for a stint in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun.