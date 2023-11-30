Sara Evans' family is getting a little big bigger! The country singer took to social media this week to share the news that her middle daughter, Olivia, is engaged.

The "Suds in the Bucket" singer let fans see several photos of her daughter and her fiance, Blake Irwin, including the moment he got down on one knee as the sun set behind them.

There are also some adorable snaps of the two sipping champagne and walking hand in hand. Evans revealed that the moment he popped the question was a big blended affair, as both sides of the family were present.

"My middle child Olivia got engaged," Evans writes excitedly. "I am beyond grateful to God for this and we LOVE Blake already as our son! We were so blessed to have been together with his family when he popped the question!"

"May the Lord bless them and keep them all the days of their lives! #thankyoujesus," she adds.

Evans has three children, Avery Jack, 24, Olivia Margaret, 20, and Audrey Elizabeth, 19, with her first husband, Craig Schelske. The older two have toured with their mom as a part of her band, with Avery playing guitar and Olivia providing vocals. Currently Avery is a member of Thomas Rhett's band and Olivia released her own solo music in 2021.

Olivia also shared some special photos on her personal page, as well: One snap gives a closeup of her engagement ring in a moody, black-and-white photo of the couple's hands interlocked. It appears to be single emerald cut stone, set on a band dotted with more round diamonds.