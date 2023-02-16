Season 9 of the Masked Singer premiered on Wednesday (Feb. 15), with Sara Evans being unmasked as the Mustang. Her departure was part of a double elimination that also saw Dick Van Dyke unmasked as The Gnome.

"I guess the cat's out of the bag ... or the Mustang is out of the stable! I had such an awesome time being a part of the masked singer Season 9 Premiere! #themaskedsinger," she wrote on social media after the big reveal.

The "Suds in the Bucket" singer had the judges fooled after her performance of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" — Nicole Scherzinger was the only one to come close with her guess of Wynonna Judd.

Although incorrect, she was at least in the right genre. The other judges, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg threw out names like Pink, Joan Jett, and Suzanne Somers.

For her second performance of the night, Evans took on another competitor, Medusa, singing Rihanna's "Diamonds" in a Battle Royale. Medusa took home the victory, which meant the "Born to Fly" singer would have to remove her mask.

As for her mustang costume, the "A Little Bit Stronger" artist says producers approached her with the idea.

“Producers and people sometimes help with those decisions,” Evans tells Billboard. "They came to me with that idea and I loved it. It was great because I grew up on a farm and I grew up on a horse and adore horses. There couldn’t have been anything better.”

“I have three children and we’re going to watch it together,” she said during her reveal, admitting that she kept her involvement in the show a complete secret, even from them.

As a fan of the show, Evans says there aren't enough country artists who are represented. When asked if she wanted to compete, it was a no-brainer.

“I was instantly a ‘yes,’ because anytime that you have the opportunity to be on television, it’s just great for everybody, great for the career, super fun, and I love doing stuff that’s out of the norm for what I normally do,” she shares with Entertainment Weekly. “We spend most of the year on tour and doing concerts and then making records and writing, so I was so excited to do something different that would give me a fun boost for the beginning of the year.”

