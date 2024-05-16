Sara Evans will not be attending the 2024 ACM Awards because she is sick. The country singer turned to social media to share the news, using a heartbroken emoji.

"Hey everyone," she writes. "Unfortunately I have been super sick this week. I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, VA this weekend."

"I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything," she adds before revealing make-up dates for her postponed shows.

Sara Evans Was Selected as a Presenter at the 2024 ACM Awards

While Evans did not go into details about the bug she's battling, she was expected to be at the show this year as a presenter. A replacement has not been named at this time.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 ACM Awards?

This year's list of performers for the ACM Awards is stacked with superstar talent and surprise collaborations. Entertainer of the Year nominees Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson are all expected to take the stage, as is host Reba McEntire.

The show will also feature joint performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne. There will also be a very special tribute to the late Toby Keith, as Jason Aldean will provide his rendition of "Should've Been a Cowboy."

The 2024 ACM Awards are set to stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET. The show is taking place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, for the second year in a row.