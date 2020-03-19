As many make the tradition from commuting to work to working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, one familiar face is joining the transition: Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On Tuesday (March 17) Guthrie announced on a post to her Instagram account that she will be hosting the Today show from her home after she experiencing some mild symptoms.

"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!" the anchor writes.

"In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose," Guthrie added. "This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses."

"I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us," she adds. "So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!"

The day before Guthrie made the decision to work from home, NBC announced that a member of the Today show's third hour tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, fellow Today show anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin were asked to work from home as a precaution.

"We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery," says NBC News President Noah Oppenheim in a press release. He then added that the company is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A."

Guthrie turned to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a glimpse into what it's been like to work from home.

As of March 18, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 7,038, according to the Center for Disease Control.