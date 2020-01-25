Scott Borchetta is putting the past behind him and letting bygones be bygones. The Big Machine Label Group founder recently spoke to Billboard and revealed that he still supports Taylor Swift, despite the past conflict between the two parties.

When asked if he still supports Swift, Borchetta said, "Of course. I mean, I'm always gonna root for her. She's brilliant and we've had a historic run."

Swift and Borchetta experienced a very public falling out in the summer of 2019 when it was revealed that he sold her former label, Big Machine Records, to her nemesis Scooter Braun in a deal that included her back catalog.

Swift later alleged Borchetta and Braun were blocking her from performing her past hits when it came time for her to accept her American Music Award for Artist of the Decade in November of 2019. However, Swift was able to perform her old songs at the awards show.

Braun subsequently turned to Instagram to reveal that his family had received death threats after his public feud with Swift. In the same post, Braun called on Swift to resolve their public dispute privately.

Swift signed with Republic Records in 2018 after leaving Big Machine. She released her seventh studio album, Lover, in 2019 via Republic. The "You Need to Calm Down" singer has revealed that she plans to re-record her first six albums so she can own the master tapes.

